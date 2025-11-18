Game Awards 2025: tutte le nomination ufficiali e i titoli più in lizza

La lista completa delle candidature per i Game Awards 2025 è arrivata: tra i favoriti spicca “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33” con 12 nomination, seguita da grandi nomi come Death Stranding 2: On the Beach e Hades II.

Annunciate ufficialmente tutte le nomination dei Game Awards 2025: scopri chi è in corsa per il premio di gioco dell’anno, le categorie principali e i titoli più nominati.

Quando e dove si svolge

La cerimonia dei Game Awards 2025 si terrà l’11 dicembre al Peacock Theater di Los Angeles, sotto la conduzione di Geoff Keighley. Le nomination sono state annunciate il 17 novembre 2025, in un livestream globale.

Il titolo che ha collezionato più nomination nella storia del premio è “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33”, con ben 12 candidature. Seguono “Death Stranding 2: On the Beach” e “Ghost of Yōtei” con otto ciascuno, e “Hades II” con sei. Questo evidenzia un anno forte per le nuove IP e per i giochi che puntano su narrazioni più complesse e mondi ricchi.

Game of the Year e categorie principali

Tra i candidati al premio principale Game of the Year troviamo:

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Donkey Kong Bananza

Hades II

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Altre categorie interessanti: “Best Ongoing Game”, “Innovation in Accessibility”, “Most Anticipated Game” e sezioni dedicate agli eSports e creator. Di seguito tutte le altre categorie e i nomi ufficiali dei candidati.

BEST GAME DIRECTION

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Hades II

Split Fiction (Hazelight Studios / EA)

BEST NARRATIVE

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yōtei

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Silent Hill f (NeoBards Entertainment / KONAMI)

BEST ART DIRECTION

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yōtei

Hades II

Hollow Knight: Silksong

BEST SCORE AND MUSIC

Christopher Larkin – Hollow Knight: Silksong

Darren Korb – Hades II

Lorien Testard – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Toma Otowa – Ghost of Yōtei

Woodkid & Ludvig Forssell – Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

BEST AUDIO DESIGN

Battlefield 6 (Battlefield Studios / EA)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yōtei

Silent Hill

BEST PERFORMANCE

Ben Starr – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Charlie Cox – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Erika Ishii – Ghost of Yōtei

Jennifer English – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Konatsu Kato – Silent Hill

Troy Baker – Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

INNOVATION IN ACCESSIBILITY

Assassin’s Creed Shadows (Ubisoft)

Atomfall (Rebellion)

Doom: The Dark Ages (id Software / Bethesda Softworks)

EA Sports FC 26 (EA Canada / EA Romania)

South of Midnight (Compulsion Games / Xbox Game Studios)

GAMES FOR IMPACT

Consume Me (Jenny Jiao Hsia / AP Thomson / Hexacutable)

Despelote (Julián Cordero / Sebastián Valbuena / Panic)

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage (Don’t Nod Montreal / Don’t Nod)

South of Midnight

Wanderstop (Ivy Road / Annapurna Interactive)

BEST ONGOING

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Marvel Rivals (NetEase Games)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

BEST COMMUNITY SUPPORT

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

No Man’s Sky

BEST INDEPENDENT GAME

Absolum (Guard Crush Games / Supamonks / Dotemu)

Ball x Pit (Kenny Sun / Devolver Digital)

Blue Prince (Dogubomb / Raw Fury)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Hades II

Hollow Knight: Silksong

BEST DEBUT INDIE GAME

Blue Prince

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Despelote

Dispatch (AdHoc Studio)

Megabonk (Vedinad)

BEST MOBILE GAME

Destiny: Rising (NetEase Games)

Persona 5: The Phantom X (Black Wings Game Studio / Sega)

Sonic Rumble (Rovio Entertainment / Sega)

Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Cygames Inc.)

Wuthering Waves (Kuro Games)

BEST VR/AR

Alien: Rogue Incursion (Survios)

Arken Age (VitruviusVR)

Ghost Town (Fireproof Games)

Marvel’s Deadpool VR (Twisted Pixel Games / Oculus Studios)

The Midnight Walk (MoonHood / Fast Travel Games)

BEST ACTION

Battlefield 6 (Battlefield Studios / EA)

Doom: The Dark Ages (id Software / Bethesda Softworks)

Hades II

Ninja Gaiden 4 (Platinum Games / Team Ninja / Xbox Game Studios)

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance (Lizardcube / Sega)

BEST ACTION/ADVENTURE

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yōtei

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (MachineGames / Bethesda Softworks)

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Split Fiction (Hazelight Studios / EA)

BEST RPG

Avowed (Obsidian Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

The Outer Worlds 2 (Obsidian Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios)

Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom)

BEST FIGHTING

2XKO (Riot Games)

Capcom Fighting Collection 2 (Capcom)

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves (SNK Corporation)

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection (Digital Eclipse / Atari)

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / Sega)

BEST FAMILY

Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

LEGO Party! (SMG Studio / Fictions)

LEGO Voyagers (Light Brick Studios / Annapurna Interactive)

Mario Kart World (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds (Sonic Team / Sega)

Split Fiction (Hazelight Studios / EA)

BEST SIM/STRATEGY

The Alters (11 Bit Studios)

Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice Chronicles (Square Enix)

Jurassic World Evolution 3 (Frontier Developments)

Sid Meier’s Civilization VII (Firaxis Games / 2K)

Tempest Rising (Slipgate Ironworks / 3D Realms)

Two Point Museum (Two Point Studios / Sega)

BEST SPORTS/RACING

EA Sports FC 26 (EA Canada / EA Romania / EA)

F1 25 (Codemasters / EA)

Mario Kart World

Rematch (Sloclap / Kepler Interactive)

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

BEST MULTIPLAYER

Arc Raiders (Embark Studios)

Battlefield 6 (Electronic Arts)

Elden Ring Nightreign (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Peak (Aggro Crab / Landfall)

Split Fiction (Hazelight / EA)

BEST ADAPTATION

A Minecraft Movie (Legendary Pictures / Mojang / Warner Bros)

Devil May Cry (Studio Mir / Capcom / Netflix)

The Last of Us: Season 2 (HBO / PlayStation Productions)

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch (FOST Studio / Ubisoft / Netflix)

Until Dawn (Screen Gems / PlayStation Productions)

CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR

Caedrel

Kai Cenat

MoistCr1TiKaL

Sakura Miko

The Burnt Peanut

BEST ESPORTS GAME

Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)

DOTA 2 (Valve)

League of Legends (Riot)

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (Moonton)

Valorant (Riot)

BEST ESPORTS ATHLETE

brawk – Brock Somerhalder (Valorant)

Chovy – Jeong Ji-hoon (League of Legends)

f0rsakeN – Jason Susanto (Valorant)

Kakeru – Kakeru Watanabe (Street Fighter)

MenaRD – Saul Leonardo (Street Fighter)

Zyw0o – Mathieu Herbaut (Counter-Strike 2)

BEST ESPORTS TEAM

Gen.G – League of Legends

NRG – Valorant

Team Falcons – DOTA 2

Team Liquid PH – Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Team Vitality – Counter-Strike 2

Cosa ci aspetta prima della cerimonia

In attesa della cerimonia dell’11 dicembre, ci sono diversi elementi che vale la pena seguire per comprendere meglio il clima che circonda questa edizione dei Game Awards. Il primo è ovviamente l’attesa per gli annunci: lo show di Geoff Keighley non è soltanto una premiazione, ma un palco privilegiato per trailer inediti, reveal a sorpresa e aggiornamenti sui progetti più attesi del momento. Storicamente, il pubblico ha visto debutti importanti proprio durante l’evento, quindi è lecito aspettarsi che anche quest’anno non mancherà qualche “world premiere”.

Un altro aspetto interessante riguarda la votazione del pubblico, che rappresenta il 10% del verdetto finale. Sebbene il peso maggiore sia affidato alla giuria internazionale, la componente popolare può comunque influenzare alcuni risultati, soprattutto nelle categorie più discusse o con fanbase molto numerose. Tenere d’occhio le discussioni social, i sondaggi e le community permette di capire dove si stia orientando il consenso generale.

Merita attenzione anche la categoria “Most Anticipated Game”, spesso capace di anticipare i trend del mercato e influenzare le aspettative per l’anno successivo. Allo stesso modo, la sezione “Best Adaptation” continua a crescere in importanza, segno dell’impatto che cinema, serie TV e animazioni tratte da videogiochi stanno avendo negli ultimi anni.

Infine, man mano che ci si avvicina alla data dello show, non è escluso che gli stessi sviluppatori inizino a condividere dietro le quinte, commenti sui social o teaser dedicati alle nomination ottenute, contribuendo a creare ulteriore aspettativa. La strada verso i Game Awards, insomma, è ormai parte integrante dell’evento stesso e può riservare sorprese quasi quanto la serata finale.